Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.14 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.