JMP Securities Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $141.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.42.

First Solar stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

