Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $266.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

