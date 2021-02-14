Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $54,926,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

