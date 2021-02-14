Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.06.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

