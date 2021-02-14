Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.06.
NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
