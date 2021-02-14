Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $160.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

