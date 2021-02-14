578 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

