Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,114 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

CSL stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

