Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 62.3% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

