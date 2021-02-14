5,500 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

