Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,049,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,188,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $179,316,000 after buying an additional 247,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 51,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

