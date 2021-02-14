R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333,805 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 72,137 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $32,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in R1 RCM by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 337.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

