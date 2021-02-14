Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 2,515 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $74,476.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.20 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

