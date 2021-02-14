Zacks Investment Research Lowers Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

DCBO opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,961,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

