QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QAD by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QAD by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in QAD by 1.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

