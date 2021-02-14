Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $438,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

SWK stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

