Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $470,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 291,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $181.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.