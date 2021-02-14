Wells Fargo & Company Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $310.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.07.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.09 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $293.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

