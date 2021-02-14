4,100 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

