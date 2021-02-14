Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of FTNT opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $164.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

