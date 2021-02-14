Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAY opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

