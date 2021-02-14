Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and a P/E ratio of 207.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.