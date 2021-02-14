BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock stock opened at $722.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

