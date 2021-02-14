Zacks: Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.