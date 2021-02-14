BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.53 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock valued at $737,329,892 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $296.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $304.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

