National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

