Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $45,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.