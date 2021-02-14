Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 569.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

