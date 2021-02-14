AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 5%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.55. Approximately 862,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,691,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

