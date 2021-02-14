Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $96,000 in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 69.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.