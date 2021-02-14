InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

INMD stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

