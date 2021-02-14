HC Wainwright Raises ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $36.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

