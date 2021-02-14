Citigroup Boosts The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $47.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

The AZEK stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.98. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the third quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

