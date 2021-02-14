Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

