Andrew Reitzer Sells 116,667 Shares of amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) (ASX:AYS) Stock

amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) (ASX:AYS) insider Andrew Reitzer sold 116,667 shares of amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58), for a total value of A$93,916.94 ($67,083.53).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59.

amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) Company Profile

amaysim Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile virtual network operator in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mobile and Energy. The company provides 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services, including voice and video calls, text messages, data, and multimedia messaging, as well as related information, entertainment, and connectivity services under the amaysim and Vaya brand names.

