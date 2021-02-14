Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.54 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.