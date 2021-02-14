Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.