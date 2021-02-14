APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 545.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of APG stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

