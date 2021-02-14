Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its position in AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 89.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

ACM opened at $56.02 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

