Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 1,561 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $214,481.40.

NYSE ZEN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

