Colliers Securities Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Neutral

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

CYBR stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

