Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

