Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

