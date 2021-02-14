Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

