State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,631 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,034 shares of company stock worth $2,351,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $125.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

