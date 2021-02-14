AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.