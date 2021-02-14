Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

