Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 610.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

