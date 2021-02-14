Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $50.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 53.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 63.3% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

