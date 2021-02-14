Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 28,349,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,315,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.